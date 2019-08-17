Iranian envoy holds talks with Mexico’s Foreign Ministry official

The Iranian envoy posted on his social media a photo of the meeting, saying that they have discussed issues related to Iranians living in Mexico.

Hosseini said that he is proud to accompany the Iranian community which is among the best communities living in Mexico.

He also added that he has had separate meetings with high-ranking officials of the country responsible for immigration.

The Iranian envoy, in mid-March, held a meeting with Mexico’s President of the Senate of the Republic Martí Batres Guadarram to discuss bilateral ties. Hosseini, in the meeting, underlined the significance of bilateral parliamentary ties as a means to fortify and improve other types of common relations and said that exchanging parliamentary delegations would facilitate reaching the set targets.

