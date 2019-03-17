Army to unveil new telecommunication, drone achievements: Gen. Heidari

Brigadier General Heidari added that Army's Ground Forces have reached high levels of self-sufficiency by indigenously producing all of the equipment they need, including tank transporters, radars, long-range cameras, or telecommunication shelters, which will be employed by the Army in the near future.

An earlier report quoted the Army chief as saying on Thursday that a domestically-developed advanced tank named “Karrar”, which is currently being mass produced, will join the Army during the next Iranian year.

“The fully homegrown tank is one of the country’s unique products that can compete with the most advanced tanks in the world,” he added.

He asserted that the Iranian military is more powerful than ever in the face of any potential threat, as the country has boosted the forces’ various subcategories and different Army divisions have undergone major structural changes overhauls.

Brigadier General Heidari said the Army is more prepared than any other time and has updated all of its equipment according to the latest technologies.

He said the infantry brigades of the forces had been modified to become more agile.

“Today, we can say that the Army’s Ground Forces have been turned into a rapid action, mobile, and offensive force,” Brigadier General Heidari said.

Reports from last week quoted Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami as saying that a thriving year awaits Iran’s defense industry.

Brigadier General Hatami on Wednesday hailed the constant efforts by domestic experts in the defense industry, saying that the achievements in the strategic sector will observe a boom during the next Iranian year.

In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

Iran has also conducted major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.

