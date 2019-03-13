A thriving year awaits Iran's defense industry: Gen. Hatami

Addressing a conference in Tehran on Wednesday, which was attended by senior officials of the Defense Ministry, General Hatami referred to the numerous achievements that Iran has gained during the past years, saying that the move will continue with more power in the next year.

Pointing to the enemies’ conspiracies to disappoint the Iranian nation from the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, he promised that the Defense Ministry, relying on the potentials of its domestic experts, will experience a flourishing period in the next year to foil the enemies' fiendish plots.

In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

Iran has also conducted major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.

Earlier today, General Hatami said Iran is ready to give a firm response to any action against its integrity.

He was reacting to the belligerent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who threatened last week to block what he called Iran’s “covert” oil shipments over maritime routes meant to “circumvent” US sanctions.

According to General Hatami, Iran views any Israeli naval action against the country’s oil shipments as “piracy,” vowing a “firm” response to such an assault.

