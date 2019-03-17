  1. Politics
17 March 2019 - 10:35

Chief of staff en-route to Syria for tripartite meeting on fighting terrorism

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – The Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri has departed for Syria to take part at a tripartite meeting on combating terrorism.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, the Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri has left Tehran for Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday to participate at a tripartite meeting on finding ways to combat terrorism with counterparts from Iraq and Syria.

Promotion of defense and military cooperation, consultation on the fight against terrorism, and increasing coordination between Iran, Iraq and Syria in continuing the fight against terrorist groups are among the key objectives of Bagheri’s visit to Syria.

During the meeting, Bagheri will also confer with Iraqi and Syrian counterparts on finding the latest strategies for restoring stability and security to the region.

