Iran Navy presence at intl. waters terrified US, Zionists

The monthly meeting of Iran’s Army Chief Commander Major with young advisors, including a number of students from military universities, was held at Shahid Sattari Aeronautical University.

“Being supported by the Ministry of Defense, today, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has become a role model for achieving self-sufficiency in all areas of defense including land, air, and sea", General Abdolrahim Mousavi said, while addressing participants of the meeting.

He went on to say, “Today, we are witnessing that the Iranian navy, as the symbol of self-sufficiency and self-confidence, is breaking the naval record.”

Thousands of miles away from the territorial waters, the Iranian navy, under international law, is carrying out its mission in the Atlantic Ocean, he said, stressing that the United States and the Zionist regime have been terrified and worried about this significant presence.

