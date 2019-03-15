Western defense of demonization of Muslims must end: Zarif

“Impunity in Western ‘democracies’ to promote bigotry leads to this: Israeli thugs enter mosque in Palestine to insult Muslims; Terrorists in NZ livestream their murder of 49 Muslims,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet on Friday.

His tweet was in reaction to a terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand's city of Christchurch, which left as many as 49 people killed and over 50 injured in the mass shootings.

The Iranian top diplomat also posted these two images with the tweet:

“Western hypocrisy of defending demonization of Muslims as ‘freedom of expression’ MUST end,” stressed Zarif, in reaction to the anti-Muslim tweets by Australian Senator Fraser Anning, in which he blamed Muslim immigrants for the terrorist attack against them. The Australian politician's remarks have sparked outrage.

According to reports, four people – one of them an Australian-born man – are in custody in relation to the terrorist attack in New Zealand.

