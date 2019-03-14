Iranian Army to employ advanced homegrown tank soon: Gen. Heidari

According to General Heidari, ‘Karrar’ is currently being mass produced and will join the Army during the next Iranian year, which starts on March 21.

“The fully homegrown tank is one of the country’s unique products that can compete with the most advanced tanks in the world,” he added.

The army commander noted that the production process of the tanks is constantly being supervised by the army experts to make sure the product can fully satisfy the needs of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Karrar is a class of Iranian tanks that enjoys modern technologies. Its earlier version is already in service, together with other locally-made tanks like Zolfaqar.

The tank is equipped with an electro-optical fire control system, laser rangefinder, ballistic computer, and ability to fire at fixed and mobile targets during daytime and at night. It is capable of firing highly-precise laser-guided missiles and can be operated by the gunner and commander from two parallel sites. It also is capable of moving through pits, rivers and underwater. Karrar is equipped with a navigation system that can be displayed for the tank driver.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces mostly self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

MR/IRN83243048