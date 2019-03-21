Iran Army readier than ever to defend country: Cmdr. Heidari

He made the remarks Thursday while addressing guards of Dogharoon border in eastern Iran.

Any stupid act by the enemies of the Islamic Revolution will receive a crushing response by the Army Ground Force, he warned.

The top commander went on to say that Armed Forces of the country are continuously monitoring enemies’ threats and movements and are ready to respond at any moment.

He also said that the Ground Forces of the Army relies completely on home-made equipment and described this as a matter of pride and 'honor’.

The responsibility of securing Dogharoon border areas was recently handed to the Army and the force will make every effort to guard the Iranian soil, he added.

