Rezaei casts doubt over CFT effectiveness pointing to NZ terror attack

In a Sunday tweet in Persian, he wrote if conventions, such as the one against the funding of terrorism, are effective in establishing security, why the world should witness the killing of dozens of people in a peaceful country like New Zealand?

In an earlier message on Saturday, Rezaie had blamed efforts to promote Islamophobia by some countries as the culprit of Christchurch terror attack while saying that the crime has not been internally motivated.

Friday terrorist attack at two New Zealand mosques in Christchurch killed 49 people and wounded 40 others. The incident was the country's worst ever mass shooting, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned as a terrorist attack.

MAH