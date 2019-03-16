Christchurch terror attack reveals ‘hypocrite’ face of West

In a Saturday message, Ayatollah Amoli Larijani condemned the ‘terrorist and racist’ attack which killed and wounded many Muslim worshippers from different nationalities.

He noted that the incident revealed the hypocrite and inhuman face of western sponsors of terrorism.

The senior official extended deepest sympathies to families of victims, New Zealand government and people and to all Muslims around the world while wishing for the swift recovery of victims.

Friday terrorist attack at two New Zealand mosques in Christchurch killed 49 people and wounded 40 others. The incident was the country's worst ever mass shooting, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned as a terrorist attack.

The Australian gunman behind the massacre, identified as Brenton Tarrant, streamed the attack on one mosque live on Facebook, after publishing a "manifesto" in which he denounced immigrants, calling them "invaders". In his manifesto, Tarrant said he saw US President Donald Trump as “symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.

MAH/4569133