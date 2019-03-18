Majority of Expediency Council members against joining FATF

In a Sunday tweet, Rezaei wrote that “under the current sanctions, the majority of the [Expediency Council] members do not agree on joining FATF.”

Noting that two FATF-related bills, including the Palermo Bill (United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime), and CFT (Combating Financing of Terrorism), are still being scrutinized by the Council and await the watchdog’s approval, Rezaei highlighted that the government has not yet obtained guarantees (from Europe) in case of joining FATF.

In another tweet earlier in the day, Rezaei voiced doubt about the effectiveness of CFT in establishing security in the world.

The official, referred to the Friday terrorist attack in New Zealand that left dozens of people killed and injured, saying that if conventions, such as the one against the funding of terrorism, are effective in establishing security, why the world should witness the killing of dozens of people in a peaceful country like New Zealand.

Last week, the Assembly of Experts, a body that vets any election and legislation, also warned the legislative bodies to avoid approving the anti-money laundering FATF-related bills, saying that joining the global watchdog is a ‘strategic mistake.’

In the statement, the Experts pointed to the problems with Iran’s economy, calling for reliance on domestic resources to resolve them in line with the principles of the Resistance Economy, as they have been outlined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

MR/4570794