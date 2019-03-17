  1. Politics
New Zealand terror attack should not be overlooked: Larijani

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) –   Speaker of the Parliament Ali Larijani said on Sunday that New Zealand terror attack should not be overlooked since the incident is shady.

Expressing condolences and condemnation about the attack, Larijani underscored that all the countries should care for their security and conduct thorough investigations about such terrorist attacks.

“Iranian foreign ministry must study the causes of this incident via the help of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” he added.

The roots and real causes of such incidents should be inspected, the spokesman said.

Friday terrorist attack at two New Zealand mosques in Christchurch killed 49 people and wounded 40 others. The incident was the country's worst ever mass shooting, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned as a terrorist attack.

The Australian gunman behind the massacre, identified as Brenton Tarrant, streamed the attack on one mosque live on Facebook, after publishing a "manifesto" in which he denounced immigrants, calling them "invaders". In his manifesto, Tarrant said he saw US President Donald Trump as “symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.

