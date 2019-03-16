EC head criticizes Western media’s coverage of New Zealand attacks

Speaking at the start of today’s session of the Experience Council, Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani called the Friday attacks on two New Zealand mosques as a ‘tragic and horrible incident’, saying that the main reason behind the criminal action was the Islamophobia campaign that the Western countries wage despite their human rights claims.

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani referred to the double standards of the Western countries’ media mainstream like the British Broadcasting Corporation (the BBC) for refusing to call the New Zealand attacks as an act of ‘terrorism’, while they treat a recent stabbing in Britain as a ‘terrorist attack’.

The former Iran Judiciary chief also called on the Muslim countries not to stay silent against the massacre of innocent Muslims and take a stance against the double standards of the West.

He further expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished speed recovery for the survived injured people.

