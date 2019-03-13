Iran to give crushing response to measures against its oil export: Hatami

Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Netanyahu had claimed last week that Israel’s navy could take actions against Iranian oil export.

“Surely if they have this intention, the issue will be considered as a measure of international insecurity and banditry,” Iranian defense minister told IRNA on Wednesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys the required capability to respond to this issue and if happens, it will give a crushing response,” he said adding that the international community will also not accept and tolerate such measures of the Israeli regime.

Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will surely provide the security of shipping lines and international waters both for its own ships and for all those that move in areas which Iran is responsible for their security, he added.

Iran recently launched a massive three-day naval drill, code-named ‘Velayat-97’, in the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf, to show part of its naval power. The war-game was held from February 22 to 24 with the participation of home-grown, recently unveiled ‘Fateh’ submarine and ‘Sahand’ destroyer, in an area of over two million square kilometers, from the east of the Strait of Hormuz to the Sea of Oman and the northern parts of the Indian Ocean.

