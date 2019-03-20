Iran warns Israeli regime of consequences of threatening its oil exports  

In a Tuesday letter to the United Nations Security Council head, the Iranian ambassador highlighted that the Islamic Republic of Iran, in conformity with its international obligations, would not hesitate to exercise its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The remarks came after Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Netanyahu claimed on March 6 that Israel’s navy could take actions to halt Iranian oil exports.

The Iranian diplomat went on to note that Israeli PM’s remarks are a clear threat to use force and it violates the United Nations Charter.

Netanyahu is trying to imply that there are international sanctions against Iranian oil exports while there are no such sanctions in place, Iranian envoy adds. It just the United States that has imposed unilateral sanctions against Iranian oil exports after withdrawing from JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) in May 2018.

It is absolutely essential to make the Israeli regime end its destabilizing and provocative policies, the letter adds.

Earlier Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami had described Netanyahu’s remarks as an act of ‘piracy’, adding, “the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys the required capability to respond to this issue and if happens, it will give a crushing response.”

