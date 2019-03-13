Iran not to start war with any country: IRGC cmdr

He made the remarks Wednesday, addressing a host of IRGC commanders in Hormozgan province, southern Iran.

Those who threat Iran should modify their calculations after reviewing the experiences of the country in years of Holy Defense and the establishment of resistance culture in the Iranian nation, he said, adding, “otherwise, they will be forced to do such in practice and with heavy costs.”

“Although we will not start a war against any country, we will make threateners feel regret over facing the Iranian nation,” he added.

Elsewhere, the top IRGC commander touched upon the failure of US President Donald Trump’s policies on Iran, saying, “Trump thought that sanctions would curb Iran’s influence in the region. Aren’t current affairs in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and the region indicators of miscalculations by Trump and his circle?”

MAH/4567073