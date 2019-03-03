Iran needs no permission to develop missiles: Shamkhani

“Regarding the range, destruction power, accuracy, and quick preparation which are the four main topics of our missile development, we do not consult and obtain permission from anybody,” he told reporters Sunday on the sideline of an event in Tehran, adding, “our defense’ needs determine what we do.”

Asked about latest measures regarding Feb 13 terrorist attack to IRGC personnel in Sistan and Baluchistan province, he said taking revenge on the attackers is still on the agenda of Iranian Armed Forces.

The Pakistani government is committed to secure its borders so as to prevent the entrance of terrorists to Iran, Shamkhani highlighted, adding that Iran is putting all-out effort to strengthen security along joint borders with the neighboring country.

The suicide attack, launched by Jaish ul-Adl terror group, targeted a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel near Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchestan province. The attack claimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others.

Shamkhani was also asked about Iran’s presence in Syria. He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s presence in Syria is ‘advisory’ and it will continue as long as the Syrian government wishes.

Touching upon Israeli regime’s efforts to cut Iranian presence in Syria, Shamkhani added that these ‘sizzles’ and futile trips of Benjamin Netanyahu will not influence this issue.

