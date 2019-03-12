  1. Politics
12 March 2019 - 19:31

‘Another impact of Saddam’s war against Iran removed’: Zarif

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – “Today, Iran and Iraq released a historical joint statement about their commitment to 1975 agreement and urgent dredging of rivers at the joint border, this will remove one of the other impacts of the war imposed by Saddam Hussein against Iran,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif twitted on Tuesday.

“Last night, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi held a reception for dinner with participation of Iraqi politicians. Iraqis are our friends,” he wrote.

