‘Another impact of Saddam’s war against Iran removed’: Zarif

“Last night, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi held a reception for dinner with participation of Iraqi politicians. Iraqis are our friends,” he wrote.
HJ/ISN 97122111618
TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – “Today, Iran and Iraq released a historical joint statement about their commitment to 1975 agreement and urgent dredging of rivers at the joint border, this will remove one of the other impacts of the war imposed by Saddam Hussein against Iran,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif twitted on Tuesday.
