Iran,Iraq sign 5 pacts

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, the documents were in the fields Basra-Shalamcheh Railway Project, visa facilitation for investors, health, a MoU between Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade of Iran and Ministry of Trade of Iraq, and another one in the field of oil between the petroleum ministries of the two countries, which were signed on Monday by the senior officials of Iran and Iraq.

Furthermore, in the meeting with the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani which took place prior to the signing ceremony of the pacts on Monday afternoon in Baghdad, the Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi emphasized the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

According to the IRNA news agency's report, the two sides discussed cooperation on the fight against terrorism, strengthening joint efforts towards more security and stability, cooperation in economics and trade fields, and many other issues of mutual interest.

Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, President Rouhani arrived in Baghdad on Monday for a three-day state visit. He is scheduled to meet with Iraq's president, prime minister and parliament speaker, to visit religious holy sites and meet with top Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on the trip.

