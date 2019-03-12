Iranian, Iraqi parliaments biggest supporters of inter-government ties

In a meeting with Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq Mohamed al-Halbousi in Baghdad on Monday, Rouhani said "the parliaments of Iran and Iraq play a very important role in the development of relations between the two nations and countries… They are the biggest supporters of cooperation between the two governments."

He also referred to two governments’ decision to facilitate interactions between Iranian and Iraqi economic executives and tradespersons and stressed the need to provide the grounds for enhanced banking ties as one of the primary factors in achieving the envisaged goals.

“Creating border markets at the joint borders of the two countries can promote relations and cooperation between Iran and Iraq," Rouhani added.

Al-Halbousi, for his part, highlighted Rouhani's visit to Iraq very, describing it as a turning point in the relations between the two countries.

He said "the parliaments and all political groups in Iraq welcome the country's approach for development of relations and cooperation with other countries, especially with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

