Iran, Iraq ink 22 industrial-trade coop. agreements

Industry minister, who has traveled to Iraq concurrent with the Iranian President's visit to this country with the aim of consulting with Iraqi officials and developing trade and economic ties, added, "the two countries of Iran and Iraq poised for broadening industrial and trade cooperation.”

He went on to say that the two countries have planned to increase trade exchange volume to $20 billion in future.

Constructive talks were held between Iranian and Iraqi officials which led to signing and sealing 22 important agreements in various industrial and trade fields, Rahmani reiterated.

Moreover, developing bilateral ties between Tehran and Baghdad, effective measures have been taken in the field of increasing mutual interactions, promoting trade and business activity coupled with generating employment in different areas, minister of industry added.

MA/4565699