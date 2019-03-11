‘Rouhani’s trip to Syria probable’: envoy to Syria

“Iranian and Syrian officials are constantly in contact with each other,” Javad Torkabadi said assessing Assad’s recent visit to Iran successful.

“We hope that such trips and visits would continue in future,” he added.

On February 25, Syrian President Bashar Assad made an unannounced visit to Iran.

He visited the leader of Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials including President Hassan Rouhani to discuss the planned US troop withdrawal and efforts to set up a buffer zone in northern Syria.

Assad’s visit to Tehran was one of his rare trips to abroad since the crisis broke out in the country in 2011.

