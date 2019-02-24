37th Fajr Theater Festival names winners, ‘(Fore)named’ wins grand prix

Curtains fell on the 37th edition of Iran’s major theater event, Fajr International Theater Festival, during an award ceremony on Saturday evening at Vahdat Hall in downtown Tehran.

Although the internatioanl section this year did not include a major foreign production that could turn heads and make headlines, the venues on all ten days of the festival were full to the brim, and the three of the festival’s twelve awards went to productions from other countries, including Belgium, Georgia and France.

The 37th FITF grand prix went to ‘(Fore)named’ written by Keivan Sarreshteh and directed by Ali Asghar Dashti from Iran. The production also managed to snatch a number of awards in other categories.

FITF also awarded productions in 8 other categories beside the international section, such as posters, 'Iran-1' and 'Iran-2' competition sections.

Winners in the international competition section of the 37th Fajr International Theater Festival are:

Best Sound Design:

Farshad Fozouni for ‘Flight Instructions for the Crew and Pilot’ written and directed by Farhad Fozouni from Iran

Best Lighting Design:

Garcia-Romeu Ezequiel for ‘The Small Theater from the End of the World’ written and directed by Garcia-Romeu Ezequiel from France

Best Movement Design:

Ehasn Hemat for ‘I Put A Spell on You’ written by Yasen Vasilev and directed by Ehasan Hemat from Belgium

Best Make-up:

La’ya Kharaman for ‘Oblomov’ written and directed by Siavash Bahadori Rad

Best Music:

Navid Gohari for ‘Promethues/The Plague’ written and directed by Shahab Agahi from Iran

Best Costume Design:

‘Fool’s Life’ based on a novel by Japanese writer Ryūnosuke Akutagawa and directed by David Doiashvili from Gerogia

Best Stage Design:

Farhad Fozouni for ‘Flight Instructions for the Crew and Pilot’ written and directed by Farhad Fozouni from Iran

Best Actor:

Asghar Piran for ‘(Fore)named’ written by Keivan Sarreshteh and directed by Ali Asghar Dashti from Iran

Best Actress:

Fatemeh Motamed-Aria for ‘Memory Sealed Freshens’ written and directed by Hamid Reza Azarang from Iran

Best Playwriting Award:

‘When the Rooster Sings out of Tune’ written and directed by Ali Shams from Iran

Best Director:

‘(Fore)named’ written by Keivan Sarreshteh and directed by Ali Asghar Dashti from Iran

Best Play (Grand Prix):

‘(Fore)named’ written by Keivan Sarreshteh and directed by Ali Asghar Dashti from Iran

The 37th Fajr International Theater Festival, directed by Nader Borhani Marand, was held in capital Tehran from 11 to 22 February 2019.