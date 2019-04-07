  1. Culture
7 April 2019 - 14:58

Parl. to ramp up budget for supporting theater 

Parl. to ramp up budget for supporting theater 

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – A member of Parliament’s Cultural Committee said Sun. that the committee has plans for a more serious finanncial and spirtual support to the country’s rather neglected theater scene.

Tayebeh Siavoshi, a member of Parliament’s Cultural Committee, told Mehr News correspondent on Sunday that the committee had made efforts to increase the budget allocated for theater this year, voicing hope that the theater sector would be able to receive the designated budget worth 32 billion tomans (roughly $9.6 million).

She quoted the director general of Performing Arts Department as saying that as many as 120 performances go on stage every night in Tehran, voicing hope that the budget would help increase the quality of theatrical works, and serve as an incentive for young playwrights who are mostly unknown but highly talented.

The parliament member also added that her committee is seeking to propose a bill on establishing a guild for the theater sector that could better channel governmental funds into developing the sector.

MS/4582841

News Code 143847

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News