Parl. to ramp up budget for supporting theater 

Tayebeh Siavoshi, a member of Parliament’s Cultural Committee, told Mehr News correspondent on Sunday that the committee had made efforts to increase the budget allocated for theater this year, voicing hope that the theater sector would be able to receive the designated budget worth 32 billion tomans (roughly $9.6 million).

She quoted the director general of Performing Arts Department as saying that as many as 120 performances go on stage every night in Tehran, voicing hope that the budget would help increase the quality of theatrical works, and serve as an incentive for young playwrights who are mostly unknown but highly talented.

The parliament member also added that her committee is seeking to propose a bill on establishing a guild for the theater sector that could better channel governmental funds into developing the sector.

MS/4582841