Theater School to be launched in Tehran in summer

While congratulating the National Day of Dramatic Arts and World Theater Day (Mar. 27), he added, “necessary planning has been taken in Tehran Theater Complex for enrolling trainees who are interested in acting and directing courses in various age groups.

Art trainees will be enrolled in early June 2019, he reiterated.

Turning to setting up Performing Arts University in cooperation with the Applied Faculty of Science and Technology in Tehran Theater Complex, he said, “effective steps have been taken in this regard for enrolling enthusiast students easily.”

Then, he pointed to the performance of a concert entitled “Art for All” and added, “currently, this concert is underway in Tehran Theater Complex by virtuoso Mohammad Motamedi which has been highly welcomed by people.”

