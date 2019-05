Written and directed by Fereydoun Mehrabi and produced by Behnam Fahimnia, ‘The Little Emigrant’ will be staged at Monkey Baa Theater in Sydney, Australia, from June 14 to 16, 2019.

The play is an adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s ‘The Little Prince’, narrated by a pilot who has met the emigrant by chance. The emigrant is from a place called Naria, and he tells the pilot stories about his journey.

