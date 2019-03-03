Resistance proves easy collapse of US ‘paper statue’: senior official

“Although the United States, the West, and some regional countries deployed terrorists and mercenaries to destroy the root of Islamic Resistance, the youth generation, the Syrian Army, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, Yemen’s Ansar Allah, and defenders of the shrine showed that the West is not the center of the world, and the paper statue introduced as US power can be easily destroyed,” he told a local event here in Tehran on Sunday.

The important message of the late Imam Khomeini to the world was that ‘nations’ are always the main victor of battlefields, and today, this message has become a culture and a strategy for the success of independent nations, he added.

“It is based on the same message that over four years of bombings, crimes, and savageries of Saudi Arabia, the United States, the Zionist regime, and European countries, they have failed to occupy Yemen and capture its people,” highlighted Shamkhani.

He went on to say that the most important and complex threat to the Islamic world, which was the domination of Takfiri terrorists over Islamic lands, has been defeated by the devotion of the youth who have been grown in the culture of Resistance.

Touching upon the Islamic Republic of Iran’s power and independence, he added, “[US president] Trump and even his circle, continuously humiliate Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, with a pharaonic pride.”

