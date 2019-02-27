Amir-Abdollahian reveals hidden message of Assad’s visit to Tehran

Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said Wednesday that “the Syrian President's visit to Tehran bore a hidden yet great message. The visit of Bashar Assad with the Leader and the president of our country at this time was carried out with several goals.”

The first goal was to express congratulations on the 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory and the second was to appreciate the support of the Islamic Republic for the Syrian people during the imposed war on terrorism.

He added that the secret message of the trip was Assad's respond to the Americans' new political game in which they are trying to convey this message to Assad that they can guarantee his lifetime presidency provided that Damascus distances itself from Iran and Hezbollah.

Bashar Assad responded to enemies’ message with a ‘loud voice’ that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria, beside their allies, will guard the Resistance Axis and regional peace and security, he noted.

Syrian President paid a one-day visit to Tehran on Monday and held separate meetings with the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Elsewhere, touching upon the issue of Foreign Minister Zarif’s resignation after Assad’s meetings in Tehran, Amir-Abdollahian said that some media want to decrease the importance of this historic trip by making false analyses. Enemies want to imply that part of the government did not agree with this visit, he added.

He added that Zarif has continuously welcomed Assad’s trip to Tehran in previous meetings between the officials of the two countries.

Zarif resignation was rejected by President Rouhani and he is now back in the office. Zarif was present in a ceremony to welcome Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Tehran on Wednesday.

