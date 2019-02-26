Enemies target trust, belief and hope of Iranians: Pres. Rouhani

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a message to Top Brand National Awards 1397 which was held to honor trademarks in Iran on Tuesday.

“Iran is the land of great historical, material and human assets, and appreciating this huge asset promises a more prosperous Iran," Rouhani wrote.

He added “at the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the enemies of this land are targeting the trust, belief and hope of the people of Iran, not knowing that this is in clear conflict with the rich cultural and religious potentials of this land."

MNA/President.ir