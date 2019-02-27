Oil min. Zanganeh not resigning: spox

Kasra Nouri, director of the Oil Ministry’s Public Relations, dismissed the rumors circulating in some media that Zanganeh had submitted his resignation, one day after Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced he was resigning.

“Mr. Zanganeh will do whatever is best for the nation and the country,” he said, asserting that the veteran minister is not stepping down from his position.

Earlier on the day, President Hassan Rouhani said that the country's foreign ministry, oil ministry, and the Central Bank are standing at the front line of the fight against Washington's unilateral actions.

“Today, Foreign Ministry, CBI and Oil Ministry are at the front line of this fight. I want to appreciate the resistance of Mr. Zarif, Mr. Hemmati, and Mr. Zanganeh. These are the forces fighting in the front line,” the president had said.

