Iran to stand by Syrian govt., nation like before: pres. Rouhani

According to the website of Iranian Presidency, President Rouhani met with President of Syria Bashar Assad in Tehran on Monday evening. During the meeting, Hassan Rouhani said "in fighting terrorism in Syria, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the people and the government of the country, sparing no effort in this regard".

Iran is ready to have a role in Syria's reconstruction, said Rouhani, adding "Tehran supports Damascus in the process of stability and return of refugees."

He said "Iran and Syria have many religious and cultural bonds and relations between the two countries is based on brotherhood and unity."

Expressing satisfaction over multilateral cooperation and the status quo of security in the region, Rouhani said "in the latest Sochi Summit, the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey stressed maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria."

He also described the Iranian First Vice President's recent visit to Syria as effective and successful, adding "the path of Tehran-Damascus cooperation is clear and the Islamic Republic of Iran will be alongside the Syrian government and people."

"The guidelines of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution are a strong support for development of cooperation and relations between the Iranian and Syrian governments," he said.

President of Syria Bashar Assad, for his part, said "Syrian people and government always appreciate the Iranian Leader, government and nation's support in fighting terrorism in Syria and the region."

He continued, "today, Syria enjoys more security and stability in comparison with the past."

"We acknowledge Iran's approach in multilateral cooperation, including the Astana Process and the recent Sochi Summit," he said.

Syrian Presidident arrived in Tehran on Monday and was also received by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei. This was Assad's first visit since the beginning of the Syrian crisis.

