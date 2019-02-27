No intention behind Zarif absence in Assad’s meetings

In reaction to Zarif’s resignation and rumors going around, Soleimani highlighted that Zarif's absence in meetings of Syrian President Bashar Assad with Iranian president and Leader of the Islamic Revolution was a result of 'incoordination' in Iranian Presidency’s body, stressing that there had been no intention behind it.

“Surely Mr. Zarif is responsible for the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and during his tenure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he has been supported and approved by senior officials of the country, especially by the Leader of Islamic Revolution,” said Soleimani.

“He has continuously carried out valuable actions at various levels to ensure the national interests of the country, and has also moved toward fighting the sworn enemies of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation.”

“During the recent visit of Mr. Bashar Assad to Tehran and his meeting with Dr. Rouhani, lack of coordination in the Presidency’s office led to the absence of our country's foreign minister in this meeting, which became a matter of discontent for him," he added.

“All evidence shows that there was no intention behind Mr. Zarif's absence at this meeting, and I must emphasize that he, as the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is the main official responsible for the foreign policy of the country,” IRGC top figure highlighted.

Noting the overjoyed reactions of the enemies of the Iranian nation to Zarif's resignation which was caused by an administrative mistake, he said that these propaganda “have no effect on the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran in advancing its national interests and objectives, and also on the victories of the Islamic Resistance Front.”

