3,606 films submitted to 12th Intl. 100 Seconds Filmfest.

The 12th International 100 Seconds Film Festival will be held under the theme ‘moral and lifestyle’ on 27th February to 1st March 2019 in Tehran.

According to the event’s secretariat, 3,606 titles have been submitted to the festival. Of this, 2,278 titles are from 119 countries, and 1,328 titles by 943 Iranian directors.

The films submitted from Iran include 525 titles for the ‘path of experiment’ section and 803 titles for the national competition.

The ‘world cinema’ competition section will screen films exclusively made by non-Iranian filmmakers.

Leading the list of countries which have submitted films to the festival is India with 363 titles, followed by the United States with 354 submissions, Turkey with 203 titles, United Kingdom with 137, France with 124, Italy with 120, Spain with 112, Brazil with 98, Canada with 85, Russia with 65, Argentina with 59, and Germany with 47 works.

The festival themes include moral and lifestyle, promotion of ethical concepts such as abiding by the law, forgiveness, a new look at life, and breaking the monotony of everyday life.

The first 100 Seconds Film Festival was held in 2002. Since the 6th festival, it has been hosted at an international level.

Each year, 500 short films are selected to be shown in the festival from among 2000 films that are sent to the secretariat. Filmmakers from over 60 countries have participated in this festival so far.

The international festival has retained a significant influence in fostering brevity of films in Iran and other countries.

Considering brevity and paying attention to ethical and humanitarian subjects are what differentiate 100 Seconds from the same short film festivals around the world.

