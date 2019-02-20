  1. Culture
20 February 2019 - 14:09

‘Pet Man’, ‘The Fox’ to go on screen at Athens ANIMFEST

‘Pet Man’, ‘The Fox’ to go on screen at Athens ANIMFEST

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Iranian two short animated pieces ‘Pet Man’ by Marzieh Abrar-Paydar and ‘The Fox’ by Sadegh Javadi will go on screen at the 14th annual Athens International Animation Festival (ANIMFEST).

‘The Fox’ is about a young and lively fox that is caught by a hunter when experiencing its first love. The hunter puts a bell around the fox’s neck and returns it to the woods. The bell prevents the fox from hunting and living its normal life in the woods and it soon realizes that its only way to survive is to be tamed and go back to the hunter.

‘Pet Man’ tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he encounters various obstacles.

The 14th annual Athens International Animation Festival (ANIMFEST) is organised by the European Animation Center and aims to bring the younger generation closer to the secrets and fascination of the art of animation and their diverse applications on the small and big screen, the multimedia, the Internet and education in general. 

This edition of the festival will be held on March 14-17 in Greece.

LR/4547736

News Code 142734
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News