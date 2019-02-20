‘Pet Man’, ‘The Fox’ to go on screen at Athens ANIMFEST

‘The Fox’ is about a young and lively fox that is caught by a hunter when experiencing its first love. The hunter puts a bell around the fox’s neck and returns it to the woods. The bell prevents the fox from hunting and living its normal life in the woods and it soon realizes that its only way to survive is to be tamed and go back to the hunter.

‘Pet Man’ tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he encounters various obstacles.

The 14th annual Athens International Animation Festival (ANIMFEST) is organised by the European Animation Center and aims to bring the younger generation closer to the secrets and fascination of the art of animation and their diverse applications on the small and big screen, the multimedia, the Internet and education in general.

This edition of the festival will be held on March 14-17 in Greece.

