15 February 2019 - 11:42

‘Bystander’ goes to Athens Animfest 2019

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iranian short animation ‘Bystander’ directed by Sheyda Kashi has made it into the screening program of the 14th annual Athens International Animation Festival (ANIMFEST).

‘Bystander’ is about an old man who is living behind a window from where he sees a dark world and remembers his past when he had participated in a revolution.

‘Bystander’ has recently received an honorary mention at the 4th Vladimir Film Festival in Russia. It has also won the Best Animation Award at the Global Youth Film Festival Rangpur in Bangladesh, Best Animation award at the 2018 International Youth Film Festival "Light of the World" in Russia, as well as the Best Short Animation award in the 2018 Picture this…film festival in Canada.  

The 14th annual Athens International Animation Festival (ANIMFEST) is organised by the European Animation Center and aims to bring the younger generation closer to the secrets and fascination of the art of animation and their diverse applications on the small and big screen, the multimedia, the Internet and education in general. 

This edition of the festival will be held on March 14-17 in Greece.

