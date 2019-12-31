  1. Sports
India’s Kumar to represent UWW in Intl. Takhti Cup

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Ashok Kumar Bhanwala of India will make a trip to Iran as the United World Wrestling representative for the 2020 Freestyle International Takhti Cup.

The event will be held on January 8-10 in Kermanshah, western Iran.

The Iranian wrestling federation announced that it has invited 10 countries to participate in the event. Though, many believe that the competition’s date, which is concurrent with the Christmas holidays, may hamper the participation of foreign teams.

The annual tournament is held in honor of late legendary Iranian freestyle wrestler Gholam Reza Takhti, who passed away half a century ago.

The Greco-Roman discipline of this year’s International Takhti Cup will be held in Shiraz on January 23-24.

