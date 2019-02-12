  1. Sports
Iran knows rivals at 2019 Freestyle World Cup

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Iran freestyle team discovered their opponents in 2019 Freestyle World Cup in Yakutsk, Russia.

Iran has been drawn with the reigning champion US, Georgia, and Mongolia in Group B of the tournament.

United World Wrestling has announced the draw on Monday, noting that the upcoming event is “the annual dual-meet event is a highlight of the international wrestling calendar and features the top eight teams from the 2018 World Championships in Budapest.”

In Group A, world champion Russia will take on Japan, Cuba, and Turkey.

Participate in the event with its U23 team, Iran will first take on Mongolia before locking horns with the US and Georgia.

Iran has gained eight titles in the history of competitions while finishing runner-up in 11 editions.

The Freestyle World Cup will be hosted March 16-17 at Yakutsk, Russia.

