Bushehr non-oil exports top $9 billion in 10 months

Mansour Bazyar, the director of the customs of Bushehr province, added that the volume of exports from the southern province remained unchanged in comparison with the similar period of last year. But the figure shows a 46% increase in terms of value year on year, he noted.

According to him, the main exported commodities over the period, in addition to gas condensates, include petrochemical products, offshore oil/gas extraction Jackets, fertilizers, cement and clinker, drilling equipment, fish and farmed shrimp, sulfur, and tomato.

China, the UAE, South Korea, India, Japan, Indonesia, Kuwait, Thailand and Taiwan were the main export destinations in the past 10 months.

Some 6.16 million tons of gas condensate worth $3.567 billion were also exported from Bushehr during the same period.

Bushehr is considered as Iran’s main exports hub. Around 37.8 million tons of commodities worth $15.08 billion were exported from Bushehr during the last fiscal year (March 2017-18).

About 1.16 million tons of goods worth around $2.42 billion were imported into the province last year.

MR/IRN83193124