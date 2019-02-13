Petchem exports hit $9.7bn in 10 months

Production volume of petrochemical complexes from March 21, 2018 to Jan. 21, 2019 hit 44.8 million tons at large.

In this regard, total production volume of petrochemical companies in last month of current year (Jan. 21) hit about 4.3 million tons.

Likewise, petrochemical complexes in current Iranian month of Dey (Dec. 21 – Jan. 21) exported more than 1,528,000 tons of petrochemicals, valued at more than $792 million.

Petrochemical complexes in current Iranian month of Azar (Nov. 21 – Dec. 21) exported over 1,466,000 tons of products, valued at more than $714 million.

By launching new projects, production capacity installed in petrochemical industry of the country has currently hit 64 million tons annually.

Total value of petrochemical products manufactured in the last Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2018) hit $17.1 billion, about $12 billion of which is related to the export.

Of total $17.1 billion worth of petrochemicals produced in the past year, about $12 billion of which was exported from the country.

Total value of petrochemicals hit the consumer market also hit $5 billion.

MA/IRN83207588