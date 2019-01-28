  1. Economy
Kermanshah exports register 50% rise in 10 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Close to 4.783 million tons of commodities worth $2.376 billion were exported from the western province of Kermanshah in the past 10 months through Jan. 21, indicating a rise both in terms of volume and value, a senior official said.

Director General of Kermanshah Customs Administration Khalil Heidari said on Sunday that the figure indicates a 50% and 36% growth in terms of value and tonnage, respectively, compared to the last year’s similar spell of time.

According to the official, just like the past months, Parvizkhan, Khosravi, and Paveh border crossings were the province’s main transit gates through which some 3.24 million tons of goods worth $1.371 billion were exported.

The three crossings have gained momentum during the past months. The figures on the transit of goods through Parvizkhan, Khosravi, and Paveh borders indicate a 85% and 58% hike in terms of value and volume year-on-year.

Kermanshah’s producers offer their products in 36 foreign markets, the top of which Iraq.

Detergents, evaporative products, home appliances, tomato, tile, plastic bags, coolers and potato are among the main goods exported via the province’s borders.

