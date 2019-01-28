Iran, Syria to enhance economic, investment coop.

The two sides held talks about the necessity of crystalizing a comprehensive vision to enhance the cooperation during the current meetings of Syrian-Iranian Joint Committee.

They agreed to go ahead in the continuous coordination in light of sanctions and coercive measures which target the Syrian and Iranian people.

Khamis said that the technical joint committees agreed to put a new vision for cooperation which cover the economic, investment and infrastructure domains, welcoming a broader participation by Iranian companies in the reconstruction process.

The Iranian Minister, for his part, pointed out to the need for promoting the economic ties up to the level of the deeply-rooted military and political relations.

