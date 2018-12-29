Kermanshah exports rise 47% in 9 months

Director General of Kermanshah Customs Administration Khalil Heidari said on Saturday that the figure indicates a 33% and 47% growth in terms of volume and value, respectively, compared to last year’s corresponding period.

According to the official, Parvizkhan, Khosravi, and Paveh border crossings were the province’s top border gates through which some 12.81 million tons of goods worth $1.175 billion were exported.

Noting that Kermanshah exports goods to 36 foreign markets, the official said Iraq was the main target of the western province’s products in the past nine months.

According to him, detergents, evaporative products, home appliances, tomato, tile, plastic bags, coolers and potato were among the goods exported via the province’s borders.

