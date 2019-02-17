  1. Economy
Economic delegation from Halabja to visit Kermanshah

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – An economic delegation from Halabja, Iraqi Kurdistan region, is set to visit the western Iranian province of Kermanshah later today to talk over the expansion of bilateral ties.

According to Halabja Governor Azad Tofigh, the delegation is scheduled to hold separate meetings with the senior officials of Kermanshah to confer over a host of issues, including promotion of economic interactions and border exchanges.

He added the meetings will also focus on developing Poshteh and Shushami gates and opening Sazan border.

Paving the way for Iranian passengers' commutes from western provinces to Halabja will also be on the agenda of the meetings.

According to the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iraq is the main target of Kermanshah’s exports.

Detergents, evaporative products, home appliances, tomato, tile, plastic bags, coolers and ice cream are among the goods exported via the province’s borders to the Arab country.

