Poland calls talks with Iran on Warsaw conf. ‘constructive’

A political delegation from Poland headed by the deputy foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Monday to hold talks with Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs over the European country’s decision to host a US-sponsored conference on ‘Middle East region’, the focus of which Iran finds hostile to the Islamic Republic.

During the meeting, the Iranian side said the hosting of the conference by Poland was ‘unacceptable’, warning the Polish government about its consequences and real intention of the US government.

Speaking to AFP, the Polish diplomat described the talks as "constructive", adding “we spoke about a wide range of issues, including misunderstandings about the Warsaw conference, and I presented our point of view on this issue. We had a long discussion and I hope that I did it in a clear way.”

"For Poland this conference is not against any country," he claimed.

Lang expressed hopes that the conference would have a positive impact on relations with Iran.

"We intend to organize an event to discuss problems. Basically the outcome of this conference is to find a process serving stability in the region," he said.

"We believe the outcome will be positive. Why should we suppose that relations with Iran would suffer?"

Iran summoned the Polish Charge d'Affaires on Jan. 13 to protest the decision, deeming it “a hostile move by the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” calling on Poland to refrain from co-organizing the conference with the US.

