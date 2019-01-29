Palestinian FM's invitation indicates Warsaw conf. not aimed at Iran

In a late Monday Twitter tread, Hamid Baeidinejad announced his latest views regarding the upcoming conference dubbed as ‘Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East’ which is going to be held on February 13-14 in Warsaw.

“Poland has announced that it will invite Palestinian foreign minister to discuss prospects of peace in the Middle East which is a new incident and shows that Iran is not the focus of the conference,” Iranian envoy said.

He notes that the conference will not have a ‘negotiated’ statement and will solely be consultative, adding, “Poland is determined to approach its stance to that of Europe.”

In another tweet, he maintains that the decision of EU members of UN Security Council at their meeting in Brussels can strengthen EU’s position regarding international issues against the United States and it can be ‘start of a new movement’.

Washington announced that it will co-host the event to gather more support for its pressure campaign against Iran. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she would not attend the event while ministers of several European countries are also likely to skip the summit.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi said Monday that the US is after sewing discord among Iran and some European countries.

