Russia refuses to participate in Warsaw summit

"Russia informed us that it will not take part in the conference. And this is even before [Russia] looked into its program. This shows that the conference is not in Russia's interests,” he told Rzeczpospolita newspaper, Sputnik reported.

"We want to initiate the process, to define the working groups, which will focus on such issues as the fight against terrorism, the refugee situation, humanitarian aid, countering cyber threats,” he claimed.

“These are very difficult issues, so I do not expect that we will manage to agree on any strategy in Warsaw," Czaputowicz said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on January 16 that his country has “big doubts” that the US-organized anti-Iran conference in Poland would solve the problems of the Middle East region.

The anti-Iran conference is set to be jointly hosted by the US and Poland on February 13-14 in Warsaw.

It is dubbed ‘Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East’ and according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, it will focus on Iran.

International political figures have also reacted to the upcoming meeting. Over 3,000 activists in the United States and other countries have signed a petition on the website of the anti-war group ‘Code Pink’ urging the European countries to bar the conference.

MNA/PR