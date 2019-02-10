Warsaw conference already doomed to failure: FM Zarif

Zarif said on Saturday that the Americans made a lot of effort for holding the anti-Iran conference in Warsaw, but they have now altered their stance which shows the summit has already failed to reach its initial purposes.

“They have changed the name of their conference, which shows they [Americans] have retreated from their initial stance,” he said.

Noting that the Americans have recently announced that Vice President Mike Pence will attend the conference, Zarif said every evidence shows that their initial moves and goals on the conference have already come to naught.

The international gathering will take place in the Polish capital from February 13 to 14. Last month US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed the summit would be held on peace in the Middle East, with a special focus on Iran. However, the later news quoted the organizers of the event that it would focus on “stability and peace, freedom and security” in the Middle East without referring to Iran.

The change of stance comes amid numerous reactions to the conference by Iranian and international politicians and activists.

Earlier in January, Zarif rebuked the conference describing it as a “desperate circus” that will disgrace the participants.

“Reminder to host/participants of the anti-Iran conference: those who attended last US anti-Iran show are either dead, disgraced or marginalized. And Iran is stronger than ever,” Zarif said in a tweet.

