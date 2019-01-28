  1. Politics
28 January 2019 - 10:36

Senior MP:

US had no choice but to dial down on Warsaw conference

US had no choice but to dial down on Warsaw conference

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Chairman of Parliament’s National Security committee said Mon. that other countries’ lack of enthusiasm to take part in the upcoming Warsaw conference forced the US to backtrack on its previous position that the event would focus on Iran and the nuclear deal.  

Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, said Monday that the Warsaw conference is now a kind of retreat from the Americans in forming anti-Iran policies.

“Prior to this, the United States tried to drag the issue on Iran to the UN Security Council, which it did not succeed, and after that, it tried to form a regional consensus against Iran, which did not led to their desired results, and eventually they had to leave the region, which has caused them much frustration,” he added.

The senior MP maintained that the US aim for organizing the Warsaw conference was to pit the rest of the countries that had not sided with Washington, against Iran.

“After some countries voiced reluctance to take part in the conference, the US tried to dial down on the topics of the conference, saying it will not discuss anything against Iran and the JCPOA,” Falahatpisheh said. “US is now trying to bring all these countries together in the conference somehow.”

MS/4525489

News Code 141955

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News