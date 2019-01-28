US had no choice but to dial down on Warsaw conference

Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, said Monday that the Warsaw conference is now a kind of retreat from the Americans in forming anti-Iran policies.

“Prior to this, the United States tried to drag the issue on Iran to the UN Security Council, which it did not succeed, and after that, it tried to form a regional consensus against Iran, which did not led to their desired results, and eventually they had to leave the region, which has caused them much frustration,” he added.

The senior MP maintained that the US aim for organizing the Warsaw conference was to pit the rest of the countries that had not sided with Washington, against Iran.

“After some countries voiced reluctance to take part in the conference, the US tried to dial down on the topics of the conference, saying it will not discuss anything against Iran and the JCPOA,” Falahatpisheh said. “US is now trying to bring all these countries together in the conference somehow.”

MS/4525489