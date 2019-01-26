Iran’s defense power result of unity among armed forces: Commanders

Commander of Iranian َArmy Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri held a meeting on Saturday.

The two officials expressed satisfaction over intimate and coordinated ties between the two forces, stressing the need to boost cooperation to protect waters of the Islamic Republic.

The commanders maintained that today’s defense power of Iran is a result of unity among Armed Forces under the leadership of Islamic Revolution Leader.

They went on to highlight that both forces are determined to counter enemies’ threats and foil their conspiracies against the Iranian nation.

