Iran Army to stage military drill in Indian Ocean late Feb.

Speaking to IRNA, he added Iran’s Navy along with the Air Force will hold a large joint military exercise in the Makran Coast, 20 degree of northern Indian Ocean.

In this military exercise, Iran will show its strength and might aimed at preserving peace and security in the region.

Before the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s Navy force was only present in the Persian Gulf but today, it has a strong presence on international waters, he said.

The Navy of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently sailing in the Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean, Suez Canal, Mediterranean Sea and Sea of China, Hassani Moqaddam stressed.

Iranian naval carriers are always vigilant in their efforts aimed at keeping international shipping lines safe and secure and strengthening the country’s diplomacy, he added.

MA/IRN83201340